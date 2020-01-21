According to the Sun, Manchester United have made a bid of over £30m for Birmingham City sensation Jude Bellingham, the ace is also reportedly wanted by Premier League giants Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal.

The 16-year-old has looked very impressive since he made his first-team debut for the Blues at the start of the season, the versatile midfielder has 4 goals and an assist in 25 appearances this term.

Bellingham looks to be an extremely versatile player, the ace has shown his maturity with some solid displays in central midfield and has also showed off his flair when deployed in the wide areas.

The Sun add that the Red Devils could be beaten to the starlet’s signature by their rivals.

The Athletic recently claimed that Bellingham may be unsure over a potential move to Old Trafford, reporting that the ace isn’t keen on dropping down to Under-23s level after impressing for Birmingham’s first-team.

Bellingham has also been capped at Under-15s, 16s and 17s level by England. Given his recent performances, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the ace promoted to another Young Lions side in the near future.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked lacklustre in midfield for large parts of this season, with Scott McTominay currently sidelined and Paul Pogba struggling with injuries this term – it would be wise for the Manchester outfit to bolster their options in the middle of the park this month.

Bellingham certainly looks like an exciting talent to watch closely in the next couple of years.