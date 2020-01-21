Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise onto this “amazing” Liverpool team in an interview with BBC Sport.

See below as the France international expresses his admiration for this in-form Reds side, saying they’re like a machine at the moment.

Here’s the full interview ? pic.twitter.com/4eAYQdjjBE — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) January 21, 2020

Jurgen Klopp’s men have a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table and will surely now end their 30-year wait to lift the title.

Much of that will have been down to the exceptional form of Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Mbappe also singling the right-back out for praise and saying he was “proud” that he borrowed his arms-crossed goal celebration!