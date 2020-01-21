Inter have reportedly held a second meeting with the agent of Man Utd starlet Tahith Chong as they eye a summer agreement.

As noted by the Daily Mail last week, his agent was said to have held talks with the Nerazzurri as he prepares to become a free agent this summer as his current contract is set to expire.

The 20-year-old has been limited to just seven appearances so far this season for the senior side, failing to score or provide an assist in those outings.

His lack of opportunities come despite the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given a number of youngsters at the club a chance to impress, with the likes of Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams becoming part of the senior squad.

Chong hasn’t been able to follow that path thus far, and with his deal running down, it has led to question marks and doubts over his future at Old Trafford as there has been no public suggestion at least from any of the parties concerned that a renewal could be close.

As reported by respected Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, a second meeting has now taken place between Chong’s agent and Inter, and so it would appear as though the Serie A title-chasing giants are keen on landing his signature this summer.

It’s added that the Nerazzurri are keen to reach an agreement now to secure a move at the end of the season, and so time will tell if there is a breakthrough after further talks.

After officially announcing the signing of Ashley Young this month, it appears as though Antonio Conte is looking to add experience and quality to his squad with individuals capable of making an immediate impact.

That’s understandable given that they are currently in a title battle with rivals Juventus, but perhaps on the basis of their interest in Chong, they also have long-term plans in mind too.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Inter to secure an agreement for Chong, but given his inability to carve out a spot in the senior Man Utd squad this season, it may well be that the Red Devils are open to seeing him move on anyway.