‘Mount finally dropped’ – These Chelsea fans react to lineup vs Arsenal

Frank Lampard has made two changes to the Chelsea side that were beaten in the last minute by Newcastle ahead of this evening’s mammoth encounter with Arsenal.

Chelsea starlet Reece James has been replaced by Emerson Palmieri, this change will also see captain Cesar Azpilicueta revert to his usual right-back spot.

Lampard has also decided to drop attacking midfielder Mason Mount in favour of Mateo Kovacic.

After some disappointing performances lately, Chelsea fans will be hoping that the team can prove that they’re capable of cementing themselves in fourth place with a victory.

Check out the Blues’ starting lineup below:

Here’s how some Chelsea supporters reacted to Lampard’s teamsheet:

Mason Mount finally dropped. Thanks God Lampard seeing the light — Ali ?? (@TheBeardedRauI) January 21, 2020

Excellent midfield BUT NO REECE JAMES NOOOOOOOOOOOO — Mod (@CFCMod_) January 21, 2020

Kovacic on can’t complain — LampardTweets (@LampardTweets) January 21, 2020

Mason Mount benched.. SIUUUU — El Rondo ?? (@PassTheBall__) January 21, 2020

Finally Mount out, lets celebrate guys — Hamza ELKAYYAL (@HamzaElky) January 21, 2020

Emerson again???? What’s the problem with Lampard? Christensen was a complete waste in the last game including creating a corner for Newcastle to score. — Jared Maobe (@CJMaobe) January 21, 2020

Lamps have seen the light — Long Pham (@CFCLong) January 21, 2020

Some of the criticism towards promising youngster Mason Mount seems harsh, this is the ace’s first season in the first-team after all.

It’s not surprising to see that Chelsea’s form has been inconsistent at times this season, this should be expected from a side that boasts several top young talents that are still getting to grips with the Premier League.

The Blues got the best of the Gunners after the Christmas period after they pulled off a comeback win thanks to some late goals.