Mauricio Pochettino makes transfer demand after opening talks with Manchester United

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly already opened talks over taking over at Manchester United.

According to reliable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla, the Argentine has begun negotiations over replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and has supposedly asked for a significant amount of control over transfers if he takes the job.

The report suggests Pochettino is concerned about the troubles that have plagued Solskjaer in the transfer market, with several recent rumoured deals dragging on or failing to come about at all.

Pochettino is one of the finest managers in the world and it seems a minor miracle he’s still available after being sacked by Spurs back in November.

It’s hard to imagine United will have that much longer to land the 47-year-old, so fans will hope this latest speculation proves accurate.

Solskjaer simply doesn’t look good enough for a job of this size, despite still being much-loved as a Man Utd legend from his playing days with the club.

The Norwegian tactician started brightly as interim boss at United, but hiring him on a permanent deal always looked a little risky given his lack of experience at this level.

Pochettino would surely be a huge upgrade after the fine work he did at Tottenham, who themselves must be regretting sacking him after barely any improvement to their fortunes this season under new boss Jose Mourinho.