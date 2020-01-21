Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives unconvincing response to criticism from Manchester United legend Gary Neville

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has responded to Gary Neville’s criticism of the whole regime at the club.

Speaking on his podcast after United’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Neville appeared to hit out at the club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward by slamming their transfer strategy.

Solskjaer, however, seems to believe now is not the time to be having this conversation, though that will no doubt beg the question from Red Devils fans – when will it be the right time?

On top of that, the Norwegian tactician is quoted by the Manchester Evening News as praising his side’s performance in the defeat at Anfield.

Goals from Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool the three points, though Solskjaer feels his team were in it until the second goal at the death.

“For me now, we’ve lost to Liverpool, a team that you all say are fantastic and we’ve been in the game until the last kick of the ball,” Solskjaer said. “And, for me, that’s strides forward.

“And, of course, we’re disappointed in losing the game. We don’t want to be behind them in the league, but there were signs there that we are on the right track, definitely.

“And, for me, now is not the time to speak about recruitment. We’re looking to the next game against Burnley. We’re always looking to improve the squad and to improve the club but for my mind, now is not the time, Gary, to start this discussion.”

This is unlikely to convince most Man Utd fans, with their side rarely looking much of a threat at any point in the game, while LFC had two goals ruled out for offside and also hit the post in the second half.