Juventus and Barcelona are reportedly struggling to reach an agreement on a potential swap deal involving Ivan Rakitic and Federico Bernardeschi.

Both sides are currently leading the way in their respective leagues and remain in contention for the Champions League this season.

In turn, it’s fair to say that both Maurizio Sarri and Quique Setien boast world-class squads already, but it appears as though they could be open to a swap deal which might suit both parties.

However, according to Sky Sport Italia, talks over a swap deal involving Rakitic and Bernardeschi have stalled and no agreement has been reached between the two parties.

It’s added that Juventus want Barcelona to put more than €10m on the table as part of the agreement, but that is potentially as high as the Catalan giants are willing to go.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if a compromise can be reached between the two clubs, or if they stand their ground and the possibility of a swap deal collapses this month.

The above would suggest that they don’t agree on the valuations of the players in question, and so that may scupper any potential switch.

To add further doubt to a deal being done, Sky Sport Italia report that Valencia forward Rodrigo is also a target for Barcelona as they look to fill the void left behind by Luis Suarez after his injury blow.

As reported by BBC Sport, the Uruguayan stalwart is expected to be ruled out for up to four months, and given how important he is in the final third for the reigning La Liga champions, they may well need a replacement to give Setien a boost.

If a deal can’t be done for Bernardeschi, it may well be Rodrigo who gets the move to the Nou Camp this month, as Sky Sport Italia note that an exchange is likely in that deal too and so the chances of two swap deals this month at Barcelona seem unlikely.