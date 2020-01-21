Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly approved the potential transfer return of Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale.

According to Don Balon, this follows Spurs chairman Daniel Levy calling what they describe as an ’emergency’ meeting to try to get a deal done for the Wales international.

The Spanish outlet also claim Bale is keen on the return to Tottenham, but the one snag is that the two clubs are currently some way apart in terms of the player’s transfer fee.

Real want around €80million for Bale, which Spurs currently view as an unacceptably high amount, according to Don Balon.

Still, it will be interesting to see if any progress can be made on this signing, which would surely be hugely popular among Tottenham fans.

Bale was a big hit at White Hart Lane earlier in his career and surely still has a few years left in him at the highest level, despite a dip in his form with Madrid.

The 30-year-old may well benefit from a return to English football to revive his career, particularly at a club where he’s already enjoyed success and would be much more loved by the fans than he has been at the Bernabeu.