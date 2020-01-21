Tottenham players were reportedly unhappy with left-back Danny Rose after a training ground row with manager Jose Mourinho.

The Spurs boss left Rose out of the team to play Watford and this seemingly left the England international visibly unhappy, according to the Daily Mail.

The report explains Tottenham players were not happy with how Rose behaved towards the manager, with voices raised as the pair exchanged some strong words.

Still, the Mail go on to say it seems the issue has been resolved, but it is certainly unhelpful for reports like this to be coming out during Tottenham’s poor run of form.

Spurs have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions, despite initially enjoying a bounce in form when Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

If the Portuguese tactician is now struggling to keep key players happy, it’s hard to imagine things are going to improve any time soon.

Tottenham finished fourth last season but now sit in eighth and could struggle to qualify for the Champions League again this year.