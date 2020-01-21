Video: Aston Villa score incredible last-gasp winner to seal comeback vs Watford

Aston Villa were heading for a damaging defeat on Tuesday night at home against Watford but they managed to eventually turn it around.

Troy Deeney gave the visitors the lead after 38 minutes, and that would undoubtedly have led to a nervous Villa Park being desperate for a response.

They had to wait until the 68th minute before they found an equaliser as Douglas Luiz found the back of the net, but the drama was only just beginning.

As seen in the video below, with what turned out to be the last kick of the game, Ezri Konsa drilled his effort goal wards and with the help of a deflection off fellow centre-half Tyrone Mings, it took it over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net to spark wild scenes of celebration amongst the Villa faithful.

The win moves them up to 16th place in the table, two points above the relegation zone, and so that tells its own story as to crucial that goal could be come the end of the season.

Villa face Leicester City in the second leg of their League Cup semi-final tie next Tuesday before another crunch relegation showdown away at Bournemouth on February 1.

With these three points in the bag, they will certainly be feeling a lot better about their chances of turning their season around…

Wow. How many more late goals are we going to see today. Watford, after a very good spell, fall back into 19th. Class by Konsa though.#AVLWAT pic.twitter.com/Tw1oUTIpvO — Tanbeer Rahman (@TanbeerRahman) January 21, 2020

Video courtesy of DAZN