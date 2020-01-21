Video: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta scores with tidy finish vs Arsenal

In the 83rd minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues took the lead after a clever quickly-taken corner.
The Blues caught Arsenal’s defence off guard with their short corner and Callum Hudson-Odoi whipped a low cross into the box that evaded everyone.
Cesar Azpilicueta was on hand at the near post to tap the ball into the back of the net.
Take a look at the club captain’s goal below:
Pictures from RMC Sport.
Azpilicueta has showed on several occasions that he has a killer instinct in situations like this.