Menu

Video: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta scores with tidy finish vs Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

In the 83rd minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues took the lead after a clever quickly-taken corner.

The Blues caught Arsenal’s defence off guard with their short corner and Callum Hudson-Odoi whipped a low cross into the box that evaded everyone.

Cesar Azpilicueta was on hand at the near post to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the club captain’s goal below:

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Azpilicueta has showed on several occasions that he has a killer instinct in situations like this.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Cesar Azpilicueta