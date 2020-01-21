Video: Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta scores with tidy finish vs Arsenal

In the 83rd minute of this evening’s mammoth encounter between Chelsea and Arsenal, the Blues took the lead after a clever quickly-taken corner.

The Blues caught Arsenal’s defence off guard with their short corner and Callum Hudson-Odoi whipped a low cross into the box that evaded everyone.

Cesar Azpilicueta was on hand at the near post to tap the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the club captain’s goal below:

? Azpilicueta scores for Chelsea! ? pic.twitter.com/03f6irZe8j — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

Pictures from RMC Sport.

Azpilicueta has showed on several occasions that he has a killer instinct in situations like this.