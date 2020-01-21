Menu

Video: David Luiz sent off after Mustafi howler as Chelsea take lead vs Arsenal

Arsenal’s trip to Chelsea on Tuesday night quickly turned into a nightmare in the first half as David Luiz was sent off and Jorginho broke the deadlock from the penalty spot.

The Gunners looked to be settling into the contest but Chelsea remained the more threatening in the early stages as they created some half-chances.

However, the game swung in their favour in a big way in the 26th minute as Luiz was given his marching orders for a foul on Tammy Abraham while he was the last defender, as seen in the video below.

The Blues striker had already rounded goalkeeper Bernd Leno after an awful attempted back-pass from Shkodran Mustafi put Arsenal in all sorts of trouble, and as Luiz desperately tried to deny Abraham a goal, he could only foul him and give the referee no other option but to award the penalty and send him off.

Jorginho made no mistake from the spot as has come to be expected from the Italian midfielder, and so while it was a nightmare return to Stamford Bridge for Luiz, it was an ideal three minutes or so for Chelsea as they took a major step towards securing all three points.

Video courtesy of beIN Sports.

