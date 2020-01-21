Video: Ezri Konsa’s heartbreaking reaction after finding out Aston Villa winner awarded to Mings

Aston Villa secured a 2-1 win over Watford in dramatic fashion at Villa Park on Tuesday night, with Ezri Konsa thinking he had scored the last-gasp winning goal.

Troy Deeney opened the scoring in the game for the visitors, and it looked as though it would be a nervy night for the hosts as they desperately needed a win against a fellow struggler in the battle to avoid relegation this season.

They produced a superb response in the second half as after Douglas Luiz drew them level, Konsa’s strike found the back of the net in injury time with what turned out to be the last kick of the game.

However, as seen in the video below, the 22-year-old was left heartbroken as he was informed that his strike had come off fellow centre-half Tyrone Mings last and so the goal was awarded to his teammate.

Konsa himself even concedes that he was heartbroken by the decision but ultimately he remembered that it sealed all three points for Villa in what could turn out to be an absolutely crucial win for them come the end of the season.

That result lifts them up to 16th place in the Premier League table, two points clear of the bottom three.