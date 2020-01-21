Newcastle Utd ace Florian Lejeune scored twice in injury time as they secured a thrilling point in a 2-2 draw with Everton on Tuesday night.

Goals from Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin appeared to set the Toffees on their way to three points at Goodison Park in a much-needed boost for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

However, they were denied in sensational fashion as Lejeune struck twice in injury time to rescue a point for Newcastle in an incredible ending to the game.

The first was a brilliant finish too as seen in the video below as he produced an overhead kick to find the back of the net, while the second was much more scrappy as Newcastle somehow managed to force the ball over the line.

They won’t care about that though as it’s a priceless point for Steve Bruce’s men, and it came in stunning circumstances…