Video: Lightning-fast Martinelli scores for Arsenal vs Chelsea after Kante slips

In the 62nd minute of this evening’s mammoth clash between Arsenal and Chelsea, the Gunners drew level after a rapid counter-attack by Gabriel Martinelli.

Mikel Arteta’s side cleared the ball after a corner and Martinelli used his lightning-fast pace to pick up the ball in his own defensive third before charging forward.

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante slipped on the halfway line which gave the Arsenal ace a clear run on goal, he showed his lovely finishing instinct to roll the ball into the bottom corner after his lengthy run.

Martinelli had the ball in the back of then net just 8 seconds after touching it in his own half, this kind of speed is almost unstoppable.

Take a look at Arsenal’s equaliser below:

18 YEAR OLD MARTINELLI ??? pic.twitter.com/gzU1Z8ptKX — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 21, 2020

Pictures from DAZN.

The 18-year-old showed brilliant composure to tuck this into the back of the net after such a lung-busting run.