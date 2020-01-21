Video: Liverpool ace Harry Wilson’s fine finish for Bournemouth vs Brighton

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson opened the scoring for loan club Bournemouth against Brighton this evening with a tidy finish.

In the 35th minute of the clash, former Reds ace Dominic Solanke expertly controlled the ball before laying it off to Harry Wilson.

The 22-year-old then tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy left-footed finish.

Take a look at the winger’s opener below:

Seven goals in the Premier League this season for Harry Wilson. ?pic.twitter.com/HeZjmbUar0 — Brandon. ?? (@Brand0nLFC) January 21, 2020

Pictures from NBC Sports.

Wilson has looked impressive for the Cherries this season, do you think the Wales international has a first-team future at Anfield?