Menu

Video: Liverpool ace Harry Wilson’s fine finish for Bournemouth vs Brighton

AFC Bournemouth Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson opened the scoring for loan club Bournemouth against Brighton this evening with a tidy finish.

In the 35th minute of the clash, former Reds ace Dominic Solanke expertly controlled the ball before laying it off to Harry Wilson.

The 22-year-old then tucked the ball into the back of the net with a tidy left-footed finish.

Take a look at the winger’s opener below:

Pictures from NBC Sports.

Wilson has looked impressive for the Cherries this season, do you think the Wales international has a first-team future at Anfield?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Harry Wilson