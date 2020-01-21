Video: Man United’s Henderson saves Gabriel Jesus’ penalty during Man City vs Sheffield

Manchester City were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute of this evening’s clash with Sheffield United after some silky dribbling saw Riyad Mahrez brought down in the box.

Gabriel Jesus stepped up to take the spot-kick and his stutter-step failed to trick Dean Henderson, who parried the penalty away.

It’s quite surprising to see that a retake wasn’t ordered considering that Henderson was well off his line before the ball was kicked.

Take a look at Henderson’s penalty save below:

Jesus penalty denied by Dean Henderson!!! ??? Stutter fools no-one, perfect height…Bramall Lane erupts? pic.twitter.com/2SpNA9zYhJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2020

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Henderson is on loan at the Blades from Manchester United, this will undoubtedly prove to be a massive personal moment for the young stopper.