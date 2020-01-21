Menu

Video: Man United’s Henderson saves Gabriel Jesus’ penalty during Man City vs Sheffield

Manchester City Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester City were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute of this evening’s clash with Sheffield United after some silky dribbling saw Riyad Mahrez brought down in the box.

Gabriel Jesus stepped up to take the spot-kick and his stutter-step failed to trick Dean Henderson, who parried the penalty away.

It’s quite surprising to see that a retake wasn’t ordered considering that Henderson was well off his line before the ball was kicked.

Take a look at Henderson’s penalty save below:

Pictures from beIN Sports.

Henderson is on loan at the Blades from Manchester United, this will undoubtedly prove to be a massive personal moment for the young stopper.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Dean Henderson Gabriel Jesus