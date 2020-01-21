Video: Mustafi blunder justifies brutal Rio Ferdinand criticism before Chelsea vs Arsenal

Shkodran Mustafi produced a howler in Arsenal’s clash with Chelsea on Tuesday night, and Rio Ferdinand like many of us saw it coming a mile off.

David Luiz was given a red card in the 26th minute after bringing Tammy Abraham down in the box as the last defender.

SEE MORE: Video: David Luiz sent off after Mustafi howler as Chelsea take lead vs Arsenal

It came after a huge mistake from Mustafi as his attempted back-pass was pounced on by the Chelsea striker who rounded the goalkeeper before being taken down by Luiz.

As seen in the video below, it’s a vulnerability that Ferdinand could see costing Arsenal and while it’s not that impressive of a prediction that Mustafi would potentially make another mistake as he has been prone to making countless errors since joining the Gunners, it still proved his point on the night.

It remains to be seen if the visitors can turn things around to take something from the game, but it’s another Mustafi error that could end up costing them…

Before kick-off, @rioferdy5 was concerned about Shkodran Mustafi's inclusion for Arsenal… "He still makes mistakes." ? "He shows us every time he plays, he hasn't been good enough." 27 minutes into the action, he was proven right… pic.twitter.com/wcv3i35OUw — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 21, 2020