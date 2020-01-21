Video: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho jokes about loan move for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Jose Mourinho had a hilarious response to a question regarding a potential move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani.

Spurs are short-staffed up front after a long-term injury to talisman Harry Kane.

In his pre-match press conference Mourinho refused to speak about a possible swoop for Cavani given his ‘good’ relationship with PSG’s hierarchy.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss did however joke that ‘if they (PSG hierarchy) are my friends, they should send Mbappe on loan’.

Take a look at Mourinho’s hilarious response below:

? | "They could send us Mbappe on loan?"#THFC's Jose Mourinho refused to comment on Cavani, but joked about another request to PSG… pic.twitter.com/WdWLe9Kx3l — Eleven Sports (@ElevenSports_UK) January 21, 2020

Jose Mourinho on Tottenham picking up Edinson Cavani from PSG… ??"I won't speak about players from PSG unless you want a joke, if they are my friends they can send Mbappe on loan" pic.twitter.com/HIucGe1W1F — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 21, 2020

It would be amazing to see Kylian Mbappe in the Premier League one day, the Frenchman is shaping up to be a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or once Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi call time on their illustrious careers.

Mourinho has that x-factor to make almost anything entertaining, this has proved to be the standout moment from an otherwise ordinary press conference.