Wife of Liverpool owner John Henry reveals confusion after Mbappe signing request from fan

Linda Pizzuti, wife of Liverpool principal owner John Henry, has revealed how she was left rather confused at the weekend after a Kylian Mbappe related request from a fan.

The Merseyside giants secured a 2-0 win over Man Utd at Anfield on Sunday as they continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title this season.

Jurgen Klopp has put together a world-class squad which is competing for trophies on multiple fronts year in and year out now, but there is arguably always room for improvement.

As seen in her tweet below, Pizzuti was left confused as she misheard a fan asking her to help persuade Henry to fund a move to take PSG and France superstar Mbappe to Anfield.

She revealed in a tweet that she thought the fan in question had asked: “Ask John to sign my bat”, which is not uncommon apparently given his MLB franchise ownership ties.

That naturally left the fan confused when asked to pass her the bat, but the pair eventually understood what was being asked and it would likely have resulted in them all having a chuckle over the misunderstanding.

Time will tell if Mbappe is a player that Liverpool can convince to move to Merseyside in the future and if that’s an option that the World Cup winner would consider.

Given how they’re threatening to start a new dynasty both domestically and in Europe, Liverpool will surely have little trouble in attracting their top transfer targets to the club moving forward, and Pizzuti is now well aware of who some fans want them to sign as a priority.