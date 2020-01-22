Barcelona’s new manager Quique Setien has confirmed the club’s efforts to sign a new striker in this January’s transfer window amid links with Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon international is one of the finest in the business and has been linked by Goal as a surprise loan target for Barcelona following the injury to Luis Suarez.

It perhaps seems unlikely that Arsenal would entertain such a move, with Aubameyang far too important to let leave on a temporary basis at this moment in time.

Gooners will hope their club don’t buckle and allow such a potentially suicidal move to go through, but Setien has seemingly made it clear that a new forward is on the agenda for Barca.

“It’s true we’re speaking about it. But we still have to move things on a little bit,” he is quoted by Sport.

There is no mention of Aubameyang or other specific targets from the man who recently replaced Ernesto Valverde at the Nou Camp, so Arsenal fans will be crossing their fingers that the Catalan giants perhaps have other targets in mind too.

Aubameyang is Arsenal’s top scorer this season and was a joint-winner of the Premier League Golden Boot last term.