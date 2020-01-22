According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, Barcelona have made their first official offer to sign Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno this month.

The Catalan outfit need to bolster their forward options following the long-term injury to superstar centre-forward Luis Suarez.

El Chiringuito claim that the La Liga champions have made a loan offer for the 28-year-old, this includes a mandatory option for the deal to become permanent in the summer for €40m.

Marca claimed recently that Valencia valued the Spain international at €60m. Perhaps Barcelona can get closer to the ace’s value by paying a substantial loan fee.

Rodrigo’s selfless style of play could work perfectly alongside star-studded attackers like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

The lightning-fast forward has only scored 4 times this season, but he’s also managed to register 10 assists in his 22 appearances across all competitions.

Rodrigo has certainly proved that he’s one of La Liga’s top forwards over the last couple of years, he has the experience needed to hit the ground running and ease Barcelona’s loss of Luis Suarez.

The Camp Nou outfit are hoping for La Liga and Champions League success this season, this task could only be possible if the side splash to cash to sign a striker at the mid-season point.