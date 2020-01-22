Burger King SAVAGELY troll Man United’s Luke Shaw

It’s become pretty clear that Man United and everything about them is open to ridicule right now, but this might be the clearest sign of how far they’ve fallen.

It’s now common for companies to jump on a certain bandwagon to get some easy PR points, so even Burger King have started having a pop at united players.

This started when a Liverpool fan was detailing just how badly they wanted their team to ruin United, and it involved Mo Salah humiliating Luke Shaw to the point he would “be sent back to Burger King”.

It seems there’s a major flaw in that plan, as his employment at the burger joint might not be a sure-fire thing:

It’s bold of you to assume we would hire Luke Shaw https://t.co/t0fwn6IhRJ — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) January 22, 2020

Shaw has been injury prone and looked unfit at times, and it does make you wonder if things might’ve worked out differently if he didn’t suffer that horrible injury against PSV.

At that time he looked like one of the most exciting full backs in the league and he was vital to the way that United played. Fast forward a few years and even Burger King are sticking the boot in – it’s been a huge fall from grace for the former Southampton man.