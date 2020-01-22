Everton ace Dominic Calvert-Lewin was spotted hilariously trolling Newcastle defender Jamaal Lascelles during last night’s Premier League clash.

Watch below as Lascelles confronts Calvert-Lewin in an aggressive manner, only for the Everton man to mock him by suggesting he has bad breath.

While this is funny to watch, we’re not sure this is the best way to stop an argument from escalating even further!

Everton went 2-0 up in this game but were pegged back in dramatic fashion late on as Newcastle scored twice in stoppage time to come away with a 2-2 draw.