Manchester United and Chelsea could miss out on the transfer of Edinson Cavani as his father claims he’s given his word to Atletico Madrid.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker’s future is in major doubt at the moment, with plenty of transfer gossip following him around as we near the end of January.

Cavani has been strongly linked with Chelsea by Goal, who report of Claude Makelele holding talks over a possible deal in France, and there’s no doubt the Uruguay international could be a superb addition to take the pressure off youngster Tammy Abraham up front.

Manchester United have also been linked with the PSG front-man by the Manchester Evening News, and they’re also short up front at the moment due to the recent injury suffered by Marcus Rashford.

However, Cavani’s father has told El Chiringuito, as translated by Sky Sports as saying that he thinks it’s most likely his son will join Atletico, as he’s already given them his word about a move.

“He wants to join another club in Europe. That would please me that he plays here [at Atletico], yes,” Luis Cavani said.

“[Diego] Simeone wants him now [in January]. The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain [Thomas Tuchel] has also said he needs him to help compete in the Champions League.

“But PSG do not want him to go to Atletico Madrid if he finds an agreement.

“I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico, the option to join the club always remains in June. There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it.

“If tomorrow, he if is available and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign.”

This sounds like bad news for Chelsea and Man Utd, and one imagines even many neutrals would love to see a quality player like Cavani in the Premier League.