Edinson Cavani has reportedly been left out of Paris Saint-Germain’s latest matchday squad to take on Stade Reims.

The Uruguay international’s future at PSG is in severe doubt at the moment following the recent revelation that he’d handed in a transfer request at the Parc des Princes.

PSG chief Leonardo was quoted by Sky Sports as saying Cavani had asked to leave PSG, while Goal have linked him as a transfer target for Chelsea and the Manchester Evening News have linked him with Manchester United.

Both these clubs will no doubt be on alert with the news from the Sun stating Cavani has now been left out of PSG’s squad once again by manager Thomas Tuchel.

The 32-year-old’s continued absence from PSG’s team surely points towards an imminent exit, and United and Chelsea will no doubt be hoping to take advantage.

Cavani would be a hugely useful signing for both clubs, who are light up front at the moment, with Frank Lampard relying heavily on youngster Tammy Abraham this season, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has lost Marcus Rashford to a lengthy injury.

It will be interesting to see how this saga ends, with top clubs all around Europe bound to be following Cavani’s situation closely as such a top striker could surely strengthen most big clubs, even if he’s out of favour with PSG.