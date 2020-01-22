Chelsea have reportedly made a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker and rumoured Manchester United transfer target Edinson Cavani on loan.

The Uruguay international is out of favour at PSG at the moment, leading to plenty of speculation he could be on the move this January.

Having also been linked with Manchester United by a recent report in the Manchester Evening News, it now seems he’s a loan target for Chelsea, who have presented their offer to PSG, according to the Times.

The report claims the Blues are ready to pay a £5million fee to take Cavani on loan, whilst also being willing to pay his rather excessive wages of around £360,000 a week.

Still, it seems PSG would rather sell Cavani permanently for around £23million, according to the Times.

It remains to be seen how Chelsea will decide to move forward, but this all seems like rather risky money for a 32-year-old who’s never played in the Premier League.

That said, Cavani has an exceptional scoring record in a fine career with PSG and Napoli before them, so there’s every chance he could prove a fine purchase for Chelsea or United.

Both clubs need more options up front – particularly the Red Devils after losing Marcus Rashford to a lengthy injury – and Cavani may prove to be the best-value option out there this January.