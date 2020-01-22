Chelsea are reportedly in talks over potentially signing two Paris Saint-Germain players in this January’s transfer window.

According to Goal, Blues chief Claude Makelele, who works as in a technical role with the club’s youth team, is in France to discuss deals for both PSG striker Edinson Cavani and young midfielder Kays Ruiz-Atil.

Cavani is a big name that Chelsea fans would likely relish seeing in action at Stamford Bridge if a deal can be struck, though one imagines they’ll face plenty of competition for his signature.

The Uruguay international has also been linked with Manchester United by the Manchester Evening News, so it remains to be seen if the Blues can establish themselves as front-runners for this deal.

Still, CFC also seem to have one eye on the future as well with a move for highly-rated 17-year-old Ruiz-Atil.

The Moroccan starlet looks a big prospect and could well become the latest to break into the Chelsea first-team in the next few years.

Manager Frank Lampard has used more youth players than his Chelsea predecessors have tended to, so that could also affect the way the club operates in the transfer market.

It will be intriguing to see what can be the outcome of Makelele’s talks in France.