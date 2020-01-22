Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has fired a thinly-veiled warning to goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following another questionable performance in the 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

The Blues led twice at Stamford Bridge but were twice pegged back thanks to goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin in a thrilling contest on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the game, it seemed pretty clear that Chelsea boss Lampard was not too pleased, and he seemed to have a word of caution for Kepa in particular.

The Spanish shot-stopper does not look at his best at the moment as CFC struggle, and Lampard seems well aware that he needs to improve.

Discussing Kepa’s form, the 41-year-old suggested Kepa will need to look at himself, and that the club would look at him as well, suggesting perhaps that his place could be under threat if he doesn’t improve.

“I know there’s a focus on him at the minute. I think that’s top-line football,” Lampard said, as quoted by the Metro.

“With his feet a couple of times today he took too long and nearly gave it away. And sometimes that can change the momentum of a game.

“So that’s something obviously that he’ll know and has to look at – and we have to look at.

“And yeah, it’s normal. Any player in a position, particularly goalkeepers, people will look at you and that’s when you stand up and show the mettle that you’ve got.

“So I think he’s not the only one. We’re in fourth position, which is seen as being pretty good, but I know and we know that there should be another 10 points on the board at least on performance. So all of us need to look at this finer details.”

Chelsea spent big to sign Kepa from Athletic Bilbao last season, with the 25-year-old not really living up to expectations so far.

He has, in fairness, got big gloves to fill after Petr Cech and Thibaut Courtois were number one before him, and fans will hope Lampard’s words can perhaps provide him with the wake-up call he needs.