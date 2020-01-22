The agent of Manchester United ace Tahith Chong has aimed a dig at manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for not trusting the player as he hints he may seek a transfer away from Old Trafford.

The Dutch starlet has long looked a promising talent at United, but he’s managed only eleven first-team appearances at the age of 20 and surely now needs to think about moving on if he isn’t going to get more chances.

This seems to be the view of Chong’s agent, who has responded to some transfer speculation surrounding his client at the moment.

A report from Italian outlet Tuttosport, as translated by Sport Witness, links Chong as a target for Juventus and Inter Milan, and his agent Erkan Alkan has fuelled talk of a possible move away by suggesting Solskjaer differs from other figures at Man Utd in that he doesn’t seem to rate Chong.

“He has different views on Tahith than the leadership,” Alkan told Voetbal International, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“A coach thinks about himself, I think about my player. He has come to a point where he feels that he is not going any further. Then it’s time to look further.”

MUFC fans won’t be too pleased if they let another talented player go and see him shine elsewhere, as has happened with Romelu Lukaku this season, as well as Paul Pogba (before his return for a second spell) and Memphis Depay.

Given Marcus Rashford’s recent injury and a shortage of options in attack, Solskjaer can surely afford to show a little more trust in Chong between now and the end of the season?