Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has appeared to drop a hint about his future at the club following the 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Tuesday night.

The Spain international joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in the summer, but has proven something of a disappointment in his time in north London so far.

Having picked up an injury earlier in the season, Ceballos now seems to have completely fallen out of favour at Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta totally overlooking him in recent times.

The 23-year-old hasn’t played since November 6, despite now being fit again and being involved in some matchday squads.

Ceballos was an unused substitute against Chelsea, and afterwards he left this comment on Hector Bellerin’s Instagram that appears to hint strongly that he won’t be staying beyond his loan stint with AFC…

Dani Ceballos comments on Héctor Bellerín’s latest Instagram: “I will miss those goals with the left to the back post bro. You deserve everything good that happens to you.” #afc pic.twitter.com/JH7jXIMWti — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 22, 2020

It may be that something has been lost in translation, but it’s claimed in the tweet above that Ceballos said he’ll miss Bellerin’s goals with his left foot.

This does seem a rather strange time to be making statements of this nature, but perhaps Ceballos is in no mood to hide his intentions given his lack of playing time.

This quote has also been picked up by the Metro, though they also quote Arteta as saying he’s happy with the player and hinting he’s easing him back slowly after his injury.

“Dani had an injury where he was out for almost two months and had to go to Madrid for his rehab,” Arteta said.

“He came back and in the first few weeks, I didn’t think that he was physically at the level to compete for starting games.

“It’s true that I have players in that position who have been performing really well, and last week when I believed that he was ready to step in, I decided to pick another player.

“But he’s been training good, I’m happy with him and I know him really well, so there’s no issues there.”