According to Football.London, the representatives of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko have suggested that Arsenal are interested in signing the ace during the January transfer window.

The Gunners seem to be in need of bolstering their centre-back options following the long-term injury to Calum Chambers.

The side’s lacklustre defence arguably already needed a lift before Chambers’ season-ending blow.

Football.London also report that Premier League giants Manchester City are eyeing a move for the Ukraine international who faced off against them in the group stages of the Champions League this term.

Here’s what the defender’s agent had to say Ukrainian media, as per Football.London:

“My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings,”

“The Gunners’ hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.”

The 23-year-old has made 21 appearances across all competitions for Shakhtar this season, the ace played in all of his side’s six Champions League group stage games earlier this term.

The promising defender has already won 20 caps for Ukraine and he’s showed his versatility in the past by deputising at full-back for his side.

With Mikel Arteta seeming to have some talented youngsters at his disposal at Arsenal, this could prove to be a wise move, the ace’s versatility could also be a key addition to a backline that have struggled with injuries.