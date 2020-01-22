Bayern Munich have confirmed the loan signing of Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the 24-year-old right-back will play for them until the end of this season. Odriozola made only five appearances for Real Madrid in 2019/20 with Zinedine Zidane unsurprisingly preferring Dani Carvajal on the right-flank. He managed to provide an assist in their 4-2 win over Granada back in October.

SEE MORE: Bit-part Real Madrid star absent from training amid exit speculation

It will be interesting to see how much first-team opportunities will be given to Odriozola in Bayern as they already have two solid right-backs in Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard. However, the latter has been playing in that position more often with the German international operating as a defensive midfielder.

However, there may be the possibility of Pavard being used as a centre-back as Bayern are without Nicklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez. This might see Odriozola get some starts as a right-back if Kimmich keeps playing as a defensive midfielder.

Bayern play Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Saturday and there’s a fair chance of the Spaniard making the bench.