Done Deal: Bayern Munich sign Alvaro Odriozola on loan from Real Madrid until the remainder of the season

Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich have confirmed the loan signing of Alvaro Odriozola from Real Madrid.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, the 24-year-old right-back will play for them until the end of this season. Odriozola made only five appearances for Real Madrid in 2019/20 with Zinedine Zidane unsurprisingly preferring Dani Carvajal on the right-flank. He managed to provide an assist in their 4-2 win over Granada back in October.

It will be interesting to see how much first-team opportunities will be given to Odriozola in Bayern as they already have two solid right-backs in Joshua Kimmich and Benjamin Pavard. However, the latter has been playing in that position more often with the German international operating as a defensive midfielder.

However, there may be the possibility of Pavard being used as a centre-back as Bayern are without Nicklas Sule and Lucas Hernandez. This might see Odriozola get some starts as a right-back if Kimmich keeps playing as a defensive midfielder.

Bayern play Schalke at the Allianz Arena on Saturday and there’s a fair chance of the Spaniard making the bench.

