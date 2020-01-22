‘Gotta go’ – Grime superstar Stormzy calls for Man United to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

With Manchester United losing 2-0 to Burnley, Grime superstar Stormzy took to social media to call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking.

The musician wrote on Twitter that ‘This guys gotta go’, whilst also uploading a picture of himself that had ‘fuming’ written across it. The Londoner boasts 1.4m followers on the social media platform.

The Red Devils are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League and a victory tonight would have allowed the side to take a massive step in potentially challenging Chelsea for fourth place.

Take a look at Stormzy’s reaction to United’s disappointing performance against the Clarets:

This guys gotta go — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) January 22, 2020

Solskjaer’s start at the Manchester outfit was phenomenal but it’s clear that the side’s form has taken a worrying hit ever since the Norwegian was appointed as the Red Devils’ permanent boss.

Regardless of what some fans may believe, the Old Trafford outfit invested in some major signings last summer that have so far struggled to lift the side.

Some may think that fingers should pointed towards the club’s hierarchy – which is far, but the team’s performances have also been below-par over the last couple of years.