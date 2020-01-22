Athletico Paranaense midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has broken his silence on recent transfer rumours linking him with Arsenal and other clubs.

The exciting Brazilian youngster looks a big prospect who could strengthen this struggling Gunners side, and it seems there is some truth to his agents negotiating a move for him.

Although Arsenal are not mentioned specifically, this suggests Guimaraes could perhaps be on his way to the Emirates Stadium as he drops a hint over his future.

“What I asked my agents was that the transfer is good for me and for Athletico Paranaense,” he told SporTV, as quoted by the Metro.

“I know that clubs are in talks… it’s difficult to choose. They are all great teams.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be hoping this can mean the 22-year-old makes the move to north London following links with the player via a recent report from Goal.

AFC are a little light in midfield right now, with none of Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira or Matteo Guendouzi looking the most convincing long-term options in that area of the pitch.

Guimaraes remains unproven at the highest level, having never played in Europe before, but he looks like a player who could settle in well at Arsenal and improve quickly.