Erling Haaland Manchester United transfer rumours were doing the rounds for some time before he ultimately ended up at Borussia Dortmund, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained why.

Despite his side being short of strikers due to Marcus Rashford’s injury, and Haaland scoring a stunning hat-trick on his Dortmund debut, Solskjaer made it clear he did not want to work with his agent Mino Raiola.

“It is important that we use common sense,” Solskjaer explained.

“There are other things too when you sign players, that you have to keep in control. You can’t give agents the control by giving buyout clauses and stuff.

“That has been touted around, that is for me, we have to be in control.”

It had previously been reported that Man Utd had doubts over signing Haaland because of Raiola, and that’s understandable given some of the trouble with Paul Pogba during his time at Old Trafford.

Still, with United so badly in need of a quality striker, and with Haaland available so cheap this January, this looks like a move MUFC could live to regret.

Solskjaer surely now needs to find an alternative before the end of January, and we think Chelsea misfit Olivier Giroud might be a gamble worth taking.