Menu

‘I give up on Ole’ – These Man United fans react to Solskjaer’s lineup for Burnley clash

Burnley FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reverted back to a four at the back lineup after Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool ahead of tonight’s clash against Burnley.

Solskjaer has made two changes to his side. Phil Jones partners Harry Maguire at the heart of defence, replacing Victor Lindelof.

Luke Shaw’s omission from the starting lineup will give the Red Devils a possible added spark in the final third with playmaker Juan Mata entering the fray.

Promising youngsters Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood are both on the bench for the Manchester outfit.

Check out United’s lineup below:

Here’s how some supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

The inclusion of Phil Jones in defence and the decision to leave starlet Mason Greenwood on the bench appear to be the choices that have infuriated some fans the most.

United fans will be expecting the side to bounce back after a loss to heated rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils looked lacklustre for much of that matchup and a higher-intensity performance is needed tonight.

With Chelsea dropping points against Arsenal last night, the Red Devils can cut the gap to fourth place to just three points with a victory tonight.

This evening’s encounter with the Clarets could show us what this Man United side are really made of, a win is needed if they’re hopeful of making a serious push for a top four finish this season.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Ole Gunnar Solskjaer