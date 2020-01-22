‘I give up on Ole’ – These Man United fans react to Solskjaer’s lineup for Burnley clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reverted back to a four at the back lineup after Manchester United’s defeat to Liverpool ahead of tonight’s clash against Burnley.

Solskjaer has made two changes to his side. Phil Jones partners Harry Maguire at the heart of defence, replacing Victor Lindelof.

Luke Shaw’s omission from the starting lineup will give the Red Devils a possible added spark in the final third with playmaker Juan Mata entering the fray.

Promising youngsters Angel Gomes and Mason Greenwood are both on the bench for the Manchester outfit.

Check out United’s lineup below:

? TEAM NEWS ? Here’s our starting XI to face Burnley ?#MUFC #MUNBUR — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 22, 2020

Here’s how some supporters have reacted to Solskjaer’s teamsheet:

That is absolutely woeful. Why are Jones and Pereira starting instead of Bailly and Greenwood? — Calum (@UtdCalum) January 22, 2020

Phil Jones starting a match in 2020. Andreas Periera starting ahead of Greenwood. I give up on Ole fam, I knew he was clown I just never knew how big he was ?????. — ? w ? ? f ? a ? ? (@Gaeist) January 22, 2020

Makes no sense.. Should be playing Greenwood and Bailly.. — Andreas Hågensen (@AndreasHagensen) January 22, 2020

Jones starting and Greenwood on the bench… We’re doomed. — Marcin (@Cinkiewicz7) January 22, 2020

WHAT IS THAT — AM9 (@EIiteMartiaI) January 22, 2020

James instead of greenwood lol get this guy gone — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 22, 2020

Thought Greenwood would get a chance now? What does he have to do to warrant one? — Josh (@ManUnitedMedia) January 22, 2020

The inclusion of Phil Jones in defence and the decision to leave starlet Mason Greenwood on the bench appear to be the choices that have infuriated some fans the most.

United fans will be expecting the side to bounce back after a loss to heated rivals Liverpool, the Red Devils looked lacklustre for much of that matchup and a higher-intensity performance is needed tonight.

With Chelsea dropping points against Arsenal last night, the Red Devils can cut the gap to fourth place to just three points with a victory tonight.

This evening’s encounter with the Clarets could show us what this Man United side are really made of, a win is needed if they’re hopeful of making a serious push for a top four finish this season.