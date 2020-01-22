Charlie Nicholas is of the opinion that Wolves will hand Liverpool their first Premier League defeat of the season.

The Reds have done brilliantly this season so far, amassing 64 out of a maximum 66 points. Liverpool next take on Wolves at the Molineux Stadium, a venue where they haven’t lost a single Premier League fixture.

However, Nicholas is of the opinion that Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will beat them 2-1 tomorrow. In his column for Sky Sports, the Pundit wrote: “This is a cracking game and Liverpool will be on such a high. I genuinely thought Liverpool looked tired and leggy, especially at the end, against Manchester United. Have they enough to come in and cover this one up?

“Jurgen Klopp took Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino off in the latter stages, but it was a case of hanging in there and going a bit more defensively. I have never really seen that from Klopp but some of those players were dead on their feet.

“As cool as Virgil van Dijk and the back four have been, there was a vulnerability there. It was a massive game and they got the result. That being said, I see Liverpool’s first defeat of the season coming on Thursday, but it will not change the destiny of the Premier League title.”

Liverpool beat Wolves a few weeks back when the two sides met at Anfield but the latter put up a tough fight against them. It won’t be much of a surprise if Nuno Espirito Santo’s side draw against the Reds but a defeat seems improbable.

With Chelsea drawing against Arsenal last night, Wolves will be more than eager to register a win as it would put them just three points behind the top four.

After tomorrow’s fixture, Liverpool next play their FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town.