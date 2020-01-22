Inter Milan’s move for Olivier Giroud on verge of COLLAPSE as alternative transfer nears completion

We’ve seen a few potential transfers get drawn out in this window. You expect that a compromise will eventually be found in most cases and it will inevitably happen, but that might not be the case here for Olivier Giroud.

Bruno Fernandes’ potential move to Old Trafford has dominated the headlines, but Olivier Giroud to Inter Milan has been bubbling under for a while now.

He’s clearly out of favour at Chelsea, he needs a move to secure his spot in the France squad at Euro 2020 and Inter needed an experienced striker so it seemed like the perfect option for everyone.

It now looks like Inter have got bored of waiting, and a move for Napoli’s Fernando Llorente now seems much more likely:

The journalist expects Fernando Llorente to head in the opposite direction, which would mean that Inter Milan’s deal for Olivier Giroud will collapse. — Get Italian Football News (@_GIFN) January 22, 2020

This could present an interesting problem for Chelsea, because they don’t need an unhappy player on the books who will surely be on a decent wage, so they need to find a new destination for him.

It’s not clear if any other clubs are looking at him just now, but he seems like a candidate to move to Man United if they still want a short term solution up front.