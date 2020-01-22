Video: HUGE brawl breaks out after Leyton Orient goal against Northampton

Leyton Orient’s goal against Northampton yesterday certainly descended into utter chaos, as the video below shows.

Watch the incredible reaction from some players on the pitch after the goal in a 1-1 draw at Brisbane Road.

Both teams saw a player sent off after this incident, and it’s not entirely clear why tempers were quite so bad.

Having scored, Orient tried to get the ball out of the back of the net and go on to get the winner, only to be blocked from doing so.

Still, this reaction is really rather OTT from everyone involved!