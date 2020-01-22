Liverpool have reportedly set an asking price of £25.5 million for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Swiss international has made only ten appearances for the Reds this season so far, scoring a goal against Everton at Anfield last month.

Roma were interested in signing Shaqiri according to Gianluca Di Marzio a few days back. However a recent report from the Mirror claims that Liverpool have rejected loan approaches from the Giallorossi and Sevilla as they want to sell the 28-year-old. It is also added that the Reds want £25.5 million for Shaqiri.

Given the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, there’s little doubt that the Swiss winger will be on the bench most of the time and a move to either of Roma and Sevilla could see him receive more first-team opportunities. However, Liverpool may not be too willing to let go of Shaqiri as he is a suitable backup option for them. When the fixtures pile up, Jurgen Klopp will want the 28-year-old to start so that none of his players are worn out.