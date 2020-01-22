Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has moved to shut down transfer talk revolving around the possible exit of attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri.

The German tactician has suggested fairly strongly that there won’t be any players leaving Anfield this January as he’s not keen to be left relying on his youngsters as the only backup to his starting XI.

A report from the Daily Mirror has claimed Liverpool could be open to selling Shaqiri for the right price, with the Switzerland international not managing to establish himself as much of a regular since joining the Reds last season.

Still, Klopp seemed keen to shut this speculation down, if his quote in this tweet from Melissa Reddy of the Independent is anything to go by…

Jürgen Klopp on Xherdan Shaqiri: "In December we had a bench full of kids, wonderful kids, but kids. So how can we think of selling anybody? We have to keep them for sorting our situation, not the situations of other clubs. No intention from our side to do anything." — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 22, 2020

LFC fans will probably agree that this is for the best, with Shaqiri a very useful option off the bench due to his quality and experience at the highest level.

While the former Stoke City man is not really good enough to be a starter, every top club needs players like this in case injuries come along and threaten to derail a campaign.

Liverpool currently have a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table and won’t want to take any silly risks in the transfer market that they could live to regret in the second half of the season.