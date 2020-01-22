Manchester United have reportedly made a fresh bid for Sporting Lisbon attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes after further transfer talks.

The Portugal international has long been linked with the Red Devils, and different sources seem to have different takes on what exactly is happening behind the scenes.

The latest from A Bola is that United have submitted a new offer worth a total of around £55million for Fernandes, which would include add-ons.

It remains to be seen if this will satisfy Sporting, and A Bola’s report has little detail on what might happen next.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror have suggested there’s been a breakthrough of sorts in negotiations, so it could be that Man Utd now feel their latest offer could be enough to get the move over the line.

Fernandes looks like he could be an important addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side, with the 25-year-old showing plenty of quality, creativity and an eye for goal in his time in his native Portugal.

Of course, it would be a big step up for him to try to repeat that in the Premier League, but MUFC urgently need to spend big this winter as they currently look up against it to finish in the top four.

Marcus Rashford’s recent injury means United currently lack enough players who can score goals, and Fernandes’ record suggests that, despite not being a striker, he could help in that department while Rashford is out.