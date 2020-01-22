Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne became the first player to provide 15 or more assists in three different Premier League seasons.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last night thanks to a second-half goal from Sergio Aguero who tapped in following a brilliant pass from the Belgian international.

SEE MORE: Video: Man United’s Henderson saves Gabriel Jesus’ penalty during Man City vs Sheffield

That pass took De Bruyne’s assist tally to 15 in the Premier League this season. He is the only player to have provided 15 or more assists in three different terms in the English top-flight. De Bruyne had 16 in 2017/18 and 18 in 2016/17.

3 – Kevin De Bruyne is the first player in Premier League history to provide 15+ assists in three different campaigns. Genius. #SHUMNC pic.twitter.com/yMrOqpLsRW — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 21, 2020

With 14 matches left, there is a very good chance of the 28-year-old breaking Thierry Henry’s tally of 20 assists in 2002/03 which is the most by a player in a single Premier League season.

De Bruyne has been in sensational form this season so far with seven goals and 17 assists in 28 appearances across all competitions.

Following last night’s result, City remain second in the Premier League table with 51 points, 13 behind leaders Liverpool who have played two matches fewer than them,

Guardiola’s side next play Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday before facing Manchester United in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final next week.