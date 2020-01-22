According to the Washington Post’s Steven Goff, a representative of MLS outfit D.C. United held a meeting in London yesterday regarding some future transfers for the American capital’s side.

It’s claimed that the representatives of Arsenal superstar Mesut Ozil met with the D.C. United emissary. Goff adds that the playmaker has been considered as a ‘dream’ target for the MLS side since last summer.

Arsenal fans shouldn’t be worried though as the reporter indicates that a possible move could only take place in 18 months at the earliest.

Ozil earns a staggering £350,000-a-week at Arsenal, as per BBC Sport.

The playmaker will be in the final sixth months of his current contract when D.C. United could potentially make a swoop for his services in January 2021.

D.C. United had a representative in London on Tuesday for a meeting with players and agents that included @MesutOzil1088, a dream target first reported here last August. It seems Jan. 2021 is the earliest DCU would have a chance at him. #dcu #mls #gunners — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) January 22, 2020

The 31-year-old has looked like a shell of his former self since signing his marquee contract with the Gunners, the ace has showed some encouraging signs since the appointment of Mikel Arteta though.

Ozil would certainly be a marquee signing for the MLS in the future, do you think that this would be a good future move for the World Cup Winner?