Chelsea are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope amid doubts over Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The Spanish shot-stopper has not been at his best in recent matches, with a change perhaps needed in that position after his failure to settle in over a season and a half at the club now.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dean Jones, Chelsea are weighing up the idea of letting Kepa go at the end of this season, with Pope mentioned as one possible replacement after his impressive form for Burnley…

Am told Chelsea continuing to weigh up idea of selling Kepa in the summer. Scouts working on potential replacements. Nick Pope mentioned at early stage.

Won’t affect other transfer plans as they’ll use cash from Kepa sale, if they go through with it — Dean Jones (@DeanJonesBR) January 22, 2020

This could well be an important upgrade for Chelsea, who are used to having truly outstanding ‘keepers between the sticks at Stamford Bridge.

Thibaut Courtois was a world class performer for the west Londoners before his move to Real Madrid last season, and Petr Cech was the long-serving number one before him, becoming widely regarded as one of the finest shot-stoppers of the Premier League era.

It’s a big ask for anyone to step into that role for CFC, but Pope may well prove a better fit than Kepa after his poor showing so far.

This comes after manager Frank Lampard was critical of the 25-year-old after Tuesday night’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal, with the former Derby County boss perhaps keen to bring in his own ‘keeper rather than this unconvincing one he’s inherited from his predecessor Maurizio Sarri.

“I know there’s a focus on him at the minute. I think that’s top-line football,” Lampard said, as quoted by the Metro.

“With his feet a couple of times today he took too long and nearly gave it away. And sometimes that can change the momentum of a game.

“So that’s something obviously that he’ll know and has to look at – and we have to look at.

“And yeah, it’s normal. Any player in a position, particularly goalkeepers, people will look at you and that’s when you stand up and show the mettle that you’ve got.

“So I think he’s not the only one. We’re in fourth position, which is seen as being pretty good, but I know and we know that there should be another 10 points on the board at least on performance. So all of us need to look at this finer details.”