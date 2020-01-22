The injury to Marcus Rashford has reportedly played a key part in Manchester United accelerating talks over the transfer of Bruno Fernandes.

According to the Daily Mirror, the loss of Rashford’s goals up front has seen Man Utd view a goal-scoring midfielder as even more of an urgent priority, with Fernandes clearly fitting the bill.

The report goes on to say there has been a breakthrough in talks over a potential £55million deal with Sporting Lisbon, which will be music to United fans’ ears.

Still, many Red Devils fans will also no doubt be frustrated that it’s taken a major injury to one of their most important players to push their club to really try to get the Fernandes deal over the line.

With Paul Pogba also missing much of this season and rarely fulfilling expectations anyway in his Old Trafford career so far, there’s no doubt Fernandes was badly needed at United already.

It will be intriguing to see if Fernandes can bring his impressive scoring record with him from Portugal, with the Premier League surely likely to be a big step up for him in terms of quality and competitiveness.

The 25-year-old looks a gifted and intelligent player, however, and arguably seems to have outgrown the Portuguese top flight at this point.

With Rashford out, Fernandes could have a big role to play for MUFC between now and the end of the season if this move can be completed before the end of January.