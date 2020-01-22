Charlie Nicholas has predicted Manchester United to draw 1-1 against Burnley in tonight’s fixture at Old Trafford.

Following their defeat to Liverpool, the Red Devils remain fifth in the Premier League table with 34 points. Man United’s next match is against Burnley who are currently 14th in the table. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side beat the Clarets 2-0 when both sides met at Turf Moor.

However, Nicholas is of the opinion that Sean Dyche’s side will draw tonight’s match. In his column for Sky Sports, the former Arsenal man wrote: “How do we work out Burnley? They are average at best but managed to drag out a result against Leicester. Sean Dyche demands passion and commitment from his team, but this was always the fabric of what Burnley were good at. What is their reaction to the big clubs? What are we going to see and what are we going to get? This is why they are in and around the bottom three.

“Man Utd were awful but came into it in the last 20 minutes against Liverpool. They probably did better than a lot expected. I think Burnley can go there and upset them. Chris Wood scored his goal and then Ashley Westwood nicked it against Leicester. I see an awkwardness around this once again.”

Burnley haven’t been too good this season but have managed to upset Leicester City which is a pretty good feat given the Foxes’ current form. The Clarets haven’t won against Man United since 2009 and there’s very little of them even salvaging a point tomorrow.

The Red Devils will be without Marcus Rashford but they still have a squad which is more than capable of beating Sean Dyche’s team. However, if they are unable to capitalise on scoring opportunities like they did against Liverpool, the Red Devils might drop points. A win for Solskjaer’s team could see the gap between them and the top four narrow down to just three points.