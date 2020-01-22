It became pretty clear that Spurs would need to bring in another striker this month after the injury to Harry Kane, but they don’t have a big history of throwing money around in January.

Unless Jose Mourinho has a long term plan to play with two up front, then you have to think that anybody who arrives now will have to accept a back up role when he returns.

That meant that a veteran or a loan signing seemed the most likely route, but they’ve actually opened talks to bring in an established striker who will cost a decent fee. That man is Willian Jose of Real Sociedad, and Fabrizio Romano indicated the talks were at an advanced stage:

Tottenham and Real Sociedad are in advanced talks for Willian José. Spure are NOT going to pay the release clause (€70M) and are now negotiating with Real about the fee to reach an agreement. ?? #THFC #Tottenham #WillianJosé #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 22, 2020

Jose is a decent player but he’s 28 and he’s yet to score more than 15 league goals in a season, so that release clause seems like it was put in to ward off any interest and isn’t representative of his real value.

There’s no indication over how much Spurs will actually need to pay to secure his transfer, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this story over the next week.