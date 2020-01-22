Tottenham players already dismayed with life under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham players are reportedly already growing dismayed at life under manager Jose Mourinho, believing they’ve gone backwards since he came in to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s not been a great season for Spurs, who look in need of a major overhaul after reaching the Champions League final last season with what increasingly now looks like being the last hurrah for many of this playing squad.

However, it was Pochettino who was punished for the club’s slow start to the season, with experienced winner Mourinho brought in to steady things up.

And despite a promising start for the Portuguese tactician, it looks like things are now heading in a familiar direction as his tactics and training sessions leave Spurs players disgruntled, according to the Sun.

THFC are currently on a run of just one win in their last six games in all competitions, including no victories at all in their last four Premier League matches.

It seems Mourinho’s old-school tactics are not going down well with his players, with the Sun describing their frustration at his long-ball style as they compare it to the approach of ‘lower-league’ teams.

If things don’t improve quickly, it truly looks like Mourinho might be finished at the very highest level of management, with his most recent jobs at Manchester United and Chelsea also ending badly for him.

While the Special One was no doubt one of the very finest in the game for much of the 2000s and the first half of the last decade, his philosophy now looks out of date and some way off leading tacticians like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.